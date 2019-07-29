Check Given to Salvage Santa by ‘All Things PCB Outreach’

Several weeks ago the Police Chief of Bay County Schools had his backyard storage facility broken into and stole all of Mike Jones’ toys he was supposed to give to the children of Bay County for his Salvage Santa Operation.



Well one group got together with the help of the community, they wanted to help the Salvage Santa Operation back onto its feet.



After seeing a post by the Bay County Sherriffs Office, the facebook page ‘All Things Panama City Beach Outreach’ started a fundraiser to help build back their collection of children’s toys for Christmas.



This page has 30,000 followers and was only started two years ago. However they were able to raise 3,500 dollars in just a 24 hour time period. The Salvage Santa Operation has been around for decades and gifted over 14,000 kids just last year.



Chief of Police for Bay County Schools who runs Salvage Santa, said this is an absolute blessing.



“They’re a Godsend. I mean they’re so sweet, I’ve never met them. I never met them in my life. and here they go out and do something like that for our organization. This is just fantastic, bay county is the givingist community in the whole wide world. We have a need and bay county always responds and come to the rescue, and this group has done just that.” said Jones.



Chris Jennings, Founder and President of the page, says this was all made possible by the generous donations of residents and tourists in Bay County.



“I put the call out and in about 18 hours we had about 2800 and more came in over the next 6 hours or so. The final total was around 3500 dollars. So that’s what we gave to mike to make sure that the bikes and toys were replaced.” said Jennings.



The owner of the page says he plans to continue with more projects just like this one.