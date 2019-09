Charges for school threats on the rise

(News Service of Florida/WMBB) — The number of Florida children charged with making school-related threats has steadily increased during the past three years, the state Department of Juvenile Justice said Tuesday as it announced a new awareness campaign.

During the 2018-2019 fiscal year, 779 youths were charged with offenses related to school threats, up from 687 in 2017-2018 and 629 in 2016-2017, the department said. The 2018-2019 state fiscal year ended June 30.

The department announced an “It’s No Joke” awareness campaign to try to dissuade children from making threats about such things as having bombs of firearms.

Locally, numerous threats have been made from many different Bay District schools this school year. News 13 spoke to District Safety and Security Chief Mike Jones Monday about the steps they take to address the issue.

“We want young people in Florida to understand that, in today’s environment, every threat is taken very seriously and, even if made in jest, can lead to devastating consequences,” department Secretary Simone Marstiller said in a prepared statement. “There is nothing funny about threatening a school, and there is nothing funny about being charged with a felony. We want young people to think twice before casually threatening violence in their schools.”