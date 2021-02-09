Changes to Lynn Haven’s charter will be on April ballot

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–After almost 20 years of operating under the same city charter, the City of Lynn Haven is now moving towards revising it. At Tuesday morning’s commission meeting, the vote was taken to place the charter revisions on April’s Municipal Election ballot.

If it’s approved by a majority of voters, the new charter will remove gender-specific language as well as outdated legal language. It will also update the commissioner vacancy process.

Altering the process of commissioner compensation was also mentioned but not approved.

“One of the proposed changes had to do with commissioner compensation and whether or not that also had to be approved by a referendum. So they actually left the original charter language alone so that’s really what the discussion was about. All the other proposed changes are going to move forward and appear on the referendum in April,” said Kevin Obos, Lynn Haven’s City Attorney.

Residents will be able to vote on the changes to the charter at the April 20th Municipal Election.