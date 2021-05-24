Changes for those on reemployment assistance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–For more than a year, people across Florida have received economic assistance while unemployed. But as the COVID-19 positivity rate goes down and the vaccination rate goes up, the amount of assistance residents receive is changing.

On Monday, the Department of Economic Opportunity announced Florida will no longer participate in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) Program.

“We do feel that that’s gonna motivate a lot of individuals to get back into the workforce,” said Brittany Rock, CareerSource Gulf Coast’s Communications Director.

This means those receiving reemployment assistance will no longer receive the additional $300 monthly FPUC payment come June 26th.

Governor Ron DeSantis says it’s time to re-enter the workforce.

“I am confident that with almost a half-million job openings, people are going to be able to get a job and get back to work,” Gov. DeSantis said.

CareerSource Gulf Coast echoes the Governor’s sentiments.

“Even within our own region we currently had over 2,000 jobs posted in April alone that we’re trying to fill,” Rock said.

This announcement is good news for job seekers. The state also recently announced those receiving assistance must show proof of “Work Search” beginning June 1st.

“They’re gonna have to submit 5 work searches a week so that’s gonna be 10 for the biweekly claiming to show that they are actively searching for a job,” Rock said.

Rock says there are vacancies for everyone.

“Actually, the top job that we have being advertised is actually in health care for registered nursing and LPN follows that. We also have salespeople positions and supervisor jobs,” Rock said.

To learn more about jobs available in our area and for unemployment updates, visit https://www.employflorida.com/vosnet/Default.aspx or https://careersourcegc.com/employment-training-services.