Changes approved for Crab Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Changes have finally been made to Crab Island after local residents complained about activity on the summer hotspot.

During last year’s season, 11 floating structures and 20 additional vendors operated on the island.

The Okaloosa County Commission unanimously voted to eliminate the ability for commercial floating structures to moor adjacent to rental property when leaving the island and docking each night. They also expanded the license requirement for floating structures, eliminated quota structures for licenses and prohibited ferrying customers to the island unless the vessel is going to stay on site. Toilet facilities are now required for all commercial vessels over 21 feet.

Finally, propeller cages are now required for all vessels under 20 feet in length and engaged in commercial activity on Crab Island.

In a news release, Commissioner Nathan Boyles said he expected the Gulf Island National Seashore will publish even more rules for the island as early as 2021.