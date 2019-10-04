CFO to hold another insurance assistance village

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — For many residents, the insurance battles continue almost a year after Hurricane Michael, but Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’s office is working to offer solutions.

His office will be holding another insurance village next week.

About 20 different insurance companies have been invited to attend the event, in order to get representatives on-site to assist policyholders with their open claims.

The office says so far, 85 percent of claims have been closed, but they would like to get to 100 percent quickly.

At the previous insurance village in August, more than $1.9 million in settlement checks were issued on-site.

The next insurance village will be held at the FSU Panama City campus in the Holley Building lecture hall, on Friday, October 11th, and Saturday, October 12th from 9am to 4pm.

The CFO’s office said residents should bring their I.D., insurance cards and policy information and any pictures and/or documentation of their claim.