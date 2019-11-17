CFO holds insurance village in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Thousands of residents across the Panhandle are still dealing with unsettled Hurricane Michael insurance claims.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, is trying to help.

The CFO held an insurance village in Marianna on Saturday. The event was aimed at settling open claims once and for all.

Dozens of insurance agencies gathered at the UF/IFAS extension office on Penn Avenue to help residents get to the bottom of their insurance problems.

The CFO’S office says its important to hold the insurance villages throughout the Panhandle.

“The panhandle is a very large area obviously and there are people in lots of areas that were impacted by the storm and it’s not always easy for them to drive over an hour and a half to these villages so that’s why we’ve tried to have them in a couple different locations over time and that’s why we’re having the one here today,” said Greg Thomas, the Divison of Insurance Agencies Director.

Thomas says giving consumers an opportunity to settle their claims in person is crucial. Sometimes a face to face meeting is all you need.

