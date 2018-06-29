Century Plant Blooms in Bay County Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A gigantic plant reached its peak here in Bay County.

Local Joe Melvin planted the seed for an agave americana better known as the century plant twenty eight years ago.

And now the local spectacle has reached a staggering thirty eight feet, far surpassing the plant's usual likely height of twenty five to thirty foot .

With the life expectancy of ten to thirty years, the plant blooms only once in its long life however after flowering it leaves baby root sprouts for future growth.

