Center for the Arts opens Skateboard Art exhibit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a temporary closure due to covid-19, the Panama City Center for the Arts has reopened to the public with several exhibitions and a design challenge.

The royal flipping skateboard deck design challenge allowed for artists to submit their own skateboard design.

Six winners were named on Saturday, and now their entries are set to be on display until August 29.

Three other exhibitions are also on display, including a black lives matter exhibition, the art of Sarah Burris, and Scanographs from Ashlen Mcwhorter