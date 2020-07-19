Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Center for the Arts opens Skateboard Art exhibit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a temporary closure due to covid-19, the Panama City Center for the Arts has reopened to the public with several exhibitions and a design challenge.

The royal flipping skateboard deck design challenge allowed for artists to submit their own skateboard design.

Six winners were named on Saturday, and now their entries are set to be on display until August 29.

Three other exhibitions are also on display, including a black lives matter exhibition, the art of Sarah Burris, and Scanographs from Ashlen Mcwhorter

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Man faces severe head injury off shell island

Skateboard art exhbit

Red Bar Reopens in Walton County

National Ice Cream Day 7-19 2020

Bay County and Rebuild Bay hold community food bank

More Local News