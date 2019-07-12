Centennial Bank Opening

A special day for one local bank whose been recovering for the last couple months in Panama City. Centennial Bank off Stanford Road and 23rd Street has officially reopened its doors for good today.



After being closed for nearly eight months to rebuild their main branch, today is a celebration for Centennial Bank.



With over one million dollars in damage, and their roof ripped off by Hurricane Michael,

Chairman of the Board for Centennial Bank, Randy Simms says this was a community effort.



“All in all, I’m so proud of the community, the county, coming together. The groups from out of state coming together to help. It goes to show what a huge group of people can do when they all come together with one common purpose.” said Simms.



Marketing President for Centennial Bank, Joey Ginn says this is a step in the right direction.



“it’s one more step in that direction of trying to rebuild. You’ve seen it around town, I’m just so happy like us to reopen, seeing other businesses rebuilding and reopening and rebuilding this community. So im really excited to be back open.” said Ginn.



An emotional day for the branch, but employees say they are happy to be back fully functioning for their customers and all be back under one roof. From today forward this location will be open permanently.

