Local enforcement honored during national police week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — National Police Week runs from May 10 through May 16 this year. News 13 wants to take a moment to say thank you to all of the police officers that keep Bay County safe.

Featured officers in this video:

  • Chief Rickey Ramie, Lynn Haven Police Department
  • Lieutenant Brian Blalock, Lynn Haven Police Department
  • Lieutenant Charles Enfinger, Lynn Haven Police Department
  • Raymond Gates, Lynn Haven Police Department communications
  • Russell Voyles, Springfield Police Department assistant chief
  • Investigator Jason Purdy, Springfield Police Department
  • Investigator Jason Smith, Springfield Police Department
  • Officer Gabriel May, Springfield Police Department
  • Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez, Panama City Beach Police Department intelligence

