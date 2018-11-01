Celebrating Halloween After Hurricane Michael Video

PANAMA CITY Fla. - Super heroes, ghosts, and princesses all lined the streets tonight to enjoy some Halloween fun. In the wake of Hurricane Michael many areas were set up as safe places for kids to trick or treat.

One area in Panama City was at the Rosenwald high school football field. To celebrate they set up two bouncy houses and grilled some hot dogs. Kids dressed up and got candy from the Panama City Fire Department and AT&T. The festivities lasted from 4 pm to 8pm. Showing not even a hurricane can ruin Halloween.

Keyvon Caldwell, 7 years old was happy as long as he was still able to get some candy. "They have jumpy house, some candy that i like to eat, so I'm having fun."

The Panama City Community Re-development Agency (CRA) helped organize the event.

Downtown Panama City also had lots of trick or treaters. Adults and kids flocked to the area collecting candy from the open shops.