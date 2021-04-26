Celebrate the Kentucky Derby locally with “Hats and Horses”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Grab your hats! VBA designs and Club 360 are coming together to allow locals the opportunity to take part in the fun and fanfare of the 145th Kentucky Derby, all while giving back to a good cause.

This fun afternoon event will include everything you’d expect from the Kentucky Derby including Mint Juleps, bourbon, a best derby dish contest, several Derby Dice races, a silent auction and the live televised viewing of the famous “Run for the Roses” Kentucky Derby Race.

Club 360, whose tagline is “Women Giving Back Full Circle”, was formed in October 2020. The goal of the non-profit is to provide young women in the community with mentors, setting them up for success in their career paths. They range from mentoring women in their teen years to their early 20’s.

“We provide educational opportunities to the youth, fundraising, scholarships, and it’s also an opportunity for like-minded women to connect with one another,” said President Irene Field.

Tickets are $25 and all the money will benefit Club 360’S first ever endowment scholarship.

Ultimately, they want the young women they assist to know that you don’t have to have it all figured out just yet, and discovering your passion and career is a process.

“You may not know what you want to do, and that’s okay. We help provide mentors to help guide you. We have women who in our group that are more seasoned in their careers, and can help lift these young women up, ” said member Victoria Williams.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here. To learn more about Club 360 and its mission, as well as sponsorship opportunities click here.