Looking for a way to celebrate Mardi Gras? Here are some events going on.

Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival

Date & Time: February 11-12

Friday: 4 PM-8:30 PM Saturday: 8 AM- 7 PM



Mardi Gras 5K Run/Walk

Date & Time: February 12

8 AM- 9:15 PM

Location: Frank Brown Park

16200 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL

St. Andrews 23rd Annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival

Date & Time: February 18-20

Friday: Kids Parade- 4:30 PM, Festival: 4 PM-10PM

Saturday: Main Parade: 2 PM, Festival 10 AM-10 PM

Sunday: Pet Parade- 2:30 PM, Festival 10 AM-4 PM

Location: Historic St. Andrews, Panama City

The parade travels Beck Avenue.

Splash Bar Mardi Gras Party

Date & Time: February 25-26

8 PM- 4 AM

Location: Splash Bar Florida

6520 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach, FL

Mardi Gras & Margaritas

Date & Time: February 26

8 PM

Location: Longboards Restaurant & Bar

8746 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL, USA

Mardi Gras Poker Run

Date & Time: February 26

11 AM

Location: 8010 Surf Dr, Panama City, FL

Franklin County

Apalachicola Barkus Parade 2022: Pirates of Oyster City

Date & Time: February 26

11 AM- 4 PM

Location: Riverfront Park, Apalachicola, Florida.

Where can I find King Cake?

The Bagel Maker is continuing their King Cake baking tradition.