PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf World Marine Institute is a non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center.

They are responsible for rehabilitating dozens of wild animals every year. Last year was a bit busier as they rescued nearly 200 sea turtles.

Help support their conservation efforts at the institute’s second annual ‘Making Turtle Tracks’ 5k Fundraiser Saturday morning at M.B. Miller Pier.

What better way to spend Earth Day than a walk or run along the world’s most beautiful beaches?

Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain said they’re setting up educational signs along the 5k route teaching the public about the Gulf of Mexico environment.

“We really just want to make people aware of how impactful they can be to help their local conservation efforts with programs like us as well as just having that mindset of being aware of their environment that they live on,” Albrittain said. “These are their beaches whether they’re visiting or living here so we want to make sure that they love them just as much as we do.”

Registration for this event is at 7 in the morning. Donuts will be available before the 5k begins. The start time is 8:30.

There will also be catered Rudy’s Bar-B-Q after the excursion.

For a link to the run registration, click here. You can also sign up at the pier tomorrow morning.