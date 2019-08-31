Cedar Grove Elementary students spreading the love

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)– Spread the love….that’s the message some Cedar Grove Elementary students are sending.

Students in a fifth-grade class at Cedar Grove Elementary School stood outside today to send positive vibes to those passing by.

The children held signs illustrating positive messages and shouted: “Spread the love”.

The class was inspired by Decaris Hunter, a Panama City man well known for spreading positivity. Hunter devotes his days to standing at busy intersections and encouraging drivers passing him to spread the love.

Hunter says he has been doing this for more than a year … for five to six hours a day. When he learned the students wanted to join in, he said it meant the world to him.

“It shows me that you know they’re following in my footsteps, they want to do exactly what I want to do and it’s very inspirational to know that especially these kids they want to be positive and spread love,” said Hunter.

Hunter says it’s important to spread the love—it doesn’t cost anything and can turn someone’s whole day around.