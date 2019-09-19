Cedar and Cypress Woodworks and two Winn Dixie locations are “Open For Biz”

Another two businesses in Bay County that were affected by Hurricane Michael have opened back up for normal business hours after remodeling.

In this week’s Open For Biz, sponsored by GED Lawyers. Chris Marchand focuses on Cedar and Cypress Woodworks and Winn Dixie grocery stores.

We begin with a unique local company Cedar and Cypress Woodworks.

Mr. Gene Hester along with his wife own and operate their small business at their home on Sandra Grace road in Southport. They hand make a multitude of wooden chairs benches and tables. Mr. Hester said they have faced several big challenges since the storm.

Mr. Hester said, “The biggest challenge is it’s just me and my wife. We really basically have no help and we’ve had to clean up all the debris from it rebuild our shop, repair what we have left of it clean up. All the tools were messed up because of the weather and it’s really affected not only our lively hood and mentally it messes with you sometimes.”

Mr. Hester has one message for anyone looking for a quality wood carved piece of furniture.

We are building quality stuff this is not something you’ll pick up a box store it’s high-quality it has water sealer on it and this will last you a lifetime you will not need to buy another.

If you want to talk to Gene Hester call 348-8151.

If grocery shopping is on your agenda for today then we have good news. Winn Dixie is re-opening two stores that took heavy damage during Hurricane Michael. Beginning Wednesday, September 18th the Winn Dixie at the intersection Hwy 231 and Transmitter Road and in Parker on Tyndall parkway are back open.

Employees say they have been hearing a lot from customers who have been eagerly waiting to shop again at their store.

Store Director Daniel Pinkard said, “It personally makes me feel great when they refer to it as my store because that’s the way me and my staff refer to it as our store we think of us as a family that’s why I am saying we just welcome everyone home.”

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!