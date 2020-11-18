CDC and Bay County DOH offer social gathering guidelines ahead of Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Each Thanksgiving, people crowd around the dinner table to celebrate. But this year, things may look a little different. For most, the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting usual holiday plans. Many are staying home and not seeing extended family to stop the spread. Last week, the Center for Disease Control released social gathering guidelines ahead of the holiday.

According to their website, the CDC says the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, is to celebrate with only the people in your household.

“We don’t want to accidentally infect my elderly parents or anybody else so we just think it’s safer for everybody if we just stay at home this year,” said Wendy Ritz, a Panama City resident when asked how she was spending Thanksgiving.

If you do plan on seeing relatives, the Bay County Department of Health urges you to exercise caution.

“You know we still want people to wash their hands any time they’re preparing food, making sure they’re not sick if they are preparing food that they’re bringing,” said Heather Kretzer, the spokesperson for Bay County’s Department of Health.

While many people have relied on Zoom to work from home, now the CDC is recommending you consider using it for Thanksgiving too.

“They might be doing a virtual type thing where they use some online platform to see their family, it’s just going to be about whatever people are comfortable with,” said Kretzer.

Local families say they’ve had to downsize this Thanksgiving.

“We’re just doing immediate family so no aunts, uncles, or cousins. Just my mother, and father, my children and husband,” said Nichole Dawson, a Panama City resident.

When traveling to other states from Florida, it may be required to get a COVID-19 test beforehand.

“If you can’t get in at one of the test sites that is available for free, there are a lot of private providers that are testing,” said Kretzer.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, both the CDC and the Department of Health say getting a flu shot should be a priority.

“It’s that much more important because we don’t want to be spreading two viruses and you don’t want to end up having someone who has COVID-19 and the flu at the same time,” said Kretzer.

With Black Friday also coming up, health officials encourage people to take advantage of cyber deals as well as curbside pick up to limit interaction with others.