CCSO: Armed preacher sends robbery suspect packing

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a man who tried to rob a pastor.

Deputies said in a news release that the suspect entered Poplar Head Baptist Church and pointed a revolver at him as he prepared for Sunday morning service. The pastor said the suspect demanded money but eventually ran off when the pastor pulled out his own pistol.

Department of Corrections K9 teams along with FHP and FWC were requested but were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.