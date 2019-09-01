‘Catastrophic’ Dorian crawling over Bahamas, new watches & warnings issued for Florida

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) – New watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Florida as Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian officially made landfall at 12:45 p.m. ET Sunday on Elbow Cay in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm. It was one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.

The eye of the storm made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

As of 5 p.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center says the “eye of catastrophic Hurricane Dorian is crawling over the Abacos Islands in the Bahamas.”

In its latest advisory, the NHC says Dorian remains a powerful Category 5 storm with max wind speeds of 185 mph. It’s just 175 miles east of West Palm Beach and moving west at 5 mph.

The NHC has issued new watches and warnings for parts of Florida, saying in its 5 p.m. ET advisory that Dorian will move “dangerously close” to Florida’s east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

A Hurricane Watch has now been issued from the Volusia/Brevard County line to the Flagler/Volusia County line. A Hurricane Warning has been issued from the Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County line.

In addition, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Volusia/Brevard County line to the Flagler/Volusia County line. A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard County line.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

  • Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island
  • Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

HURRICANE WATCH:

  • Andros Island
  • North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet
  • Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County Line

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

  • North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

  • North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach
  • Lake Okeechobee

STORM SURGE WARNING:

  • Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

STORM SURGE WATCH:

  • North of Deerfield Beach to Lantana
  • Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County Line

