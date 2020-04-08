Catalyst Fabric Solutions in Marianna to mass-produce PPE

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–A Jackson County business received FDA approval to mass-produce personal protective equipment. The new operation is two-fold as the business is not only helping those on the frontline, but also the unemployed as they now must fill dozens of positions to bring the project to fruition.

Catalyst Fabric Solutions in Marianna typically focuses on home furnishings.​ But soon their job will be a little bit different.​

“We’ve got a lot of contracts coming down the pipe, 60,000 that we’re gonna be doing a week. And the biggest thing is I need workers!” said Jim King, the Operations Manager for Catalyst Fabric Solutions.

The company’s using their knowledge of fabric and 300,000 square foot facility to mass-produce PPE.

“A lot of our contracts are for the cloth masks but we are doing PPE for hospitals and health care providers for the gowns,” King said.​

King says they hope to eventually produce medical-grade masks as well.​ In the meantime, he says he needs the community’s help.​​

“Now it’s a matter of I’ve got all these orders, now I’ve got to find a way to kind of fulfill them with the resources that we have,” King said.​

King says they’re looking to hire nearly 75 workers.​​

“We’re doing in-person interviews, people can come right in between Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We’re doing on-site interviews but they can come in and get an application,” King said.​

While those with sewing experience are preferred, he says they’re open to training anyone willing to help.​​

“I just really need people who are passionate and want to be a part of something bigger than themselves and we’ll give them the tools they need to be successful,” King said.

King says future employees could be responsible for creating gowns which he says is fairly simple. Employees will learn how to connect surgical gown fabric using heat.​

Current employees say they’re happy to be able to help in any way they can.​

“I’m 60 years old and I have a heart condition so me in the hospital is not a good idea. But I can do this. I can help,” said Brenda Hawkins, an employee.​

To learn more about how to be a part of the effort, visit https://catalystfabricsolutions.com/.

Applicants can also visit the facility located at 3595 Industrial Park Drive in Marianna.