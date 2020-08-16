Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Cat rescued from house fire in Illinois that broke out right after power was turned back on

News

by: Britni Moses

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

SILVIS, Ill. (WHBF) — A feline in Silvis is one step closer to living nine lives after being rescued from a residential fire that happened late Wednesday morning once power was turned back on.

Shadow, a black cat, was revived by Genesis Ambulance Paramedic Liz Rogers using a pet oxygen mask donated by the Invisible Fence Company.

“The cat has more lives remaining, thanks to Liz and the generous donation of the equipment,” said Genesis Health System’s Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper.

Local 4 News was on the scene of the fire, which broke out around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a house on 8th Street.

The two people who live there were not home at the time of the fire.

Silvis Fire Chief John Winters says, as power is turned back on in the Quad Cities, things like this might happen.

“Whenever you have a major power outage like that, the utility companies do the best that they possibly can to make sure that everything is safe, but they can’t go around and look at every single house,” said Fire Chief Winters. “Even if they did, they wouldn’t necessarily see that there was a problem. That problem could be inside a wall someplace, so it’s always a worry when the power comes back on that something like this could happen.”

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Shadow the cat rescued from Silvis house fire

Home catches fire after power is turned back on

Petition for removal of WV Stonewall Jackson statue thrown at Governor's Mansion

BR.COM LAREDO STREET MURAL PAINTING 08.15.20

Memorial Scholarship to honor long time Bay County resident

Trump supporters attempt world record boat parade near Clearwater Beach

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the