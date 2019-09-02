Cat. 4 Dorian crawls through Bahamas toward Florida coast

UPDATE: 11 A.M. | Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds at 155 mph. It remains a very powerful hurricane as it approaches the Florida coast.

The storm is still moving at a 1 mph pace.

_________________________

TAMPA (WFLA) — Category 5 Hurricane Dorian is crawling towards Florida at just 1 mph, continuing to deliver catastrophic damage to the Bahamas.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, the eye of the storm is moving over Grand Bahama Island, which will be battered by catastrophic winds and storm surge throughout the day, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian is approaching Florida’s east coast at just 1 mph with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, the NHC said. Life-threatening storm surges and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along Florida’s east coast through mid-week.

The hurricane made landfall on Elbow Cay as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, and was one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.

The eye of the storm made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

Since then, Dorian has been moving at a crawl, and has continued to deliver devastating blows on the Bahamas.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

HURRICANE WATCH:

Andros Island

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

Volusia/Brevard County Line to the mouth of St. Mary’s River

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

Lake Okeechobee

STORM SURGE WARNING:

Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

STORM SURGE WATCH:

North of Deerfield Beach to Lantana

Volusia/Brevard County Line to the mouth of St. Mary’s River

