BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fundraiser for one of the plane crash victims took place Tuesday night.

A few dozen community members met at a Train Depot in Blountstown to raise money for Devin Ferrell.

Farrell is a part of a local running club called “A Case of the Runs.”

Every Monday and Thursday the group meets but they said this Monday was extra special.

Nearly $1,100 was raised at this “Cash and dash.”

Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall is part of this running club and helped set this event up.

“We just got out here tonight, threw that money in the bucket, and took off for a great run,” Hall said. “Most of us ran four miles, some ran a little bit more, some ran a little bit less, you know, just keeping it at a good run. We’re thinking about Devin, we’re praying for him, and we’re hoping he recovers well.”

Hall said they are also thinking of and praying for the other plane crash survivor Greyson McCroan.

Hall said they’re working on putting a fundraiser together for Grayson and his family soon too.