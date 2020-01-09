Caseload could be issue for State Attorney’s Office

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week, State Attorney Glenn Hess announced he will be retiring once his term ends.

Hoping to take his spot is former Chief Assistant State Attorney Larry Basford.

Basford also announced he is resigning from his position to campaign for the role, leaving his cases behind as well.

Those cases are now falling into the hands of other assistant state attorneys.

Hess says while Basford’s workload was not too heavy, the cases are high profile and require lots of attention.

The office is also short staffed but, while things can get a little hectic, Hess knows the office will be able to handle each case as it should be.

“Our serious crimes lawyers are very familiar with the cases because they help. Everyone helps everyone. I can assure you that those attorneys who work in serious crime, those cases are on their minds 24/7,” Hess said.

Hess says most of Basford’s cases are re-trials that the entire office is familiar with and either ASA Bob Sombathy or Mark Graham will take them over.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Caseload could be issue for State Attorney's Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caseload could be issue for State Attorney's Office"

Beach Safety Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Safety Director"

New Fire Dept. in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Fire Dept. in PCB"

Jackson County focuses on solving housing crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County focuses on solving housing crisis"

Report shows Girls Inc. success

Thumbnail for the video titled "Report shows Girls Inc. success"

Many Bay District Schools still in need of repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many Bay District Schools still in need of repairs"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.