Caseload could be issue for State Attorney’s Office

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week, State Attorney Glenn Hess announced he will be retiring once his term ends.

Hoping to take his spot is former Chief Assistant State Attorney Larry Basford.

Basford also announced he is resigning from his position to campaign for the role, leaving his cases behind as well.

Those cases are now falling into the hands of other assistant state attorneys.

Hess says while Basford’s workload was not too heavy, the cases are high profile and require lots of attention.

The office is also short staffed but, while things can get a little hectic, Hess knows the office will be able to handle each case as it should be.

“Our serious crimes lawyers are very familiar with the cases because they help. Everyone helps everyone. I can assure you that those attorneys who work in serious crime, those cases are on their minds 24/7,” Hess said.

Hess says most of Basford’s cases are re-trials that the entire office is familiar with and either ASA Bob Sombathy or Mark Graham will take them over.