Casa Laxmi Boarding School update: What’s next?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A little more than a year ago, the Casa Laxmi Foundation began the process of bringing an international boarding school to Bay County.

In October 2019, the Bay County Commission approved a large-scale plan amendment and a zone change request for the school but progress has seemingly stopped.

The school is set to be built on 260 acres in Southport with tuition starting at $100,000.

“That would have housing, school educational facilities and athletic facilities,” said Bay County Planning Manager, Timothy Smith.

Smith said Bay County’s Planning and Development office said the next step would be to schedule a pre-application meeting for a development order, but he has not heard from the foundation since they approved zoning changes in 2019.

“As part of that meeting, we discuss the development order process and what’s required,” Smith said. “It’s an opportunity for them to kind of tell us what their ideas are, what their project is, and then we can tell them what the requirements would be and things they need to look out for.”

Smith said a finalized development order would allow the foundation to be able to begin construction on the massive boarding school.

“We’re certainly on standby and ready and here to help,” Smith said.

Bay County Economic Development Alliance Vice President, Garrett Wright, said travel restrictions have halted their progress because the foundation is based in Canada.

“COVID has changed travel throughout the entire world so once travel opens back up, we’ll get a clear picture of when they plan to move forward and intend to break ground,” Wright said.

News 13 spoke to the Casa Laxmi foundation — they also said they are waiting for travel restrictions to be lifted.