Caryville man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, injuring passenger

CARYVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)- A Caryville man is arrested fleeing from a traffic stop and leaving his passenger injured.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s office said 31-year-old Benjamin Taylor was stopped by police on his motorcycle on Wilcox Crossing Road.

Taylor was on a motorcycle and pulled into a home then accelerated and drove through the yard of the home to escape deputies. The move forced the other passenger on the motorcycle onto the ground, injured and unconscious.

Soon after, a pursuit began. Police were able to capture Taylor and have booked him into the Holmes County jail.

Taylor is facing charges in Holmes County as well as one count of fleeing and eluding without regard to a person’s safety and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries in Washington County.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.