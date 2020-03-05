Breaking News
Carquest Auto Parts In Lynn Haven Is Open For Biz

News

Another new business has opened its doors post hurricane Michael.

In this weeks Open For Biz, sponsored by GED Lawyers, News 13’s Chris Marchand focuses on Carquest Auto and Truck Parts in Lynn Haven.

Carquest Auto Parts has moved to a new location.

Their new location across from Haney Techincal Center on highway 77 has a new roof and new glass all across the front of the store thanks to hurricane Michael.

The staff has some familiar names to it, Including Tony Dorsey, Ian Allen and Billy Pitts who have been in the auto parts business for quite a while.

Carquest owner Chris Flynn said business has really started to grow since they have been in their new location,

“community has been real supportive of coming back on board with us since we’ve been open a lot of shops for damage during the storm they’ve been we’ve been real supportive of getting them back open as well more shops are back open more businesses back open obviously the different municipalities and cities getting back on their feet and getting their whole fleet back up and going so we’ve seen a big increase in all that”

Carquest in Lynn Haven is the only locally owned parts house in Bay county. They open at 7:00 a.m. Monday thru Saturday and are closed on Sundays.

