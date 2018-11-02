Carlisle Baptist Church hosting Fall Festival to help community heal Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Carlisle Baptist Church is hosting their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2:30.

Although three out of four of their facilities were destroyed by Hurricane Michael, Pastor Josh Fiddler said he isn't going to let it stop them.

He hopes to see everyone from the community come out to relax and have a good time at the free event.

Fiddler said they have a team coming from Mississippi that is going to help them put on the festival.

The church will have games, food, hayrides, food contests, candy and more.

For more information watch Erin's interview or visit here.