Carl Sauls announces he’s running for Mayor of Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)–Carl Sauls announced he is running for Mayor for the City of Callaway. The long-time Callaway resident announced his candidacy on Monday at Reeltime Seafood Fishers.

The candidate passed out free to-go meals to Callaway residents.

Sauls says his campaign theme is ‘Clean up Callaway’. If elected, he says he will bring in more jobs, fix the city’s sidewalks, and rid the city of Hurricane Michael debris.

Sauls served in the Airforce for 23 years. He also spent 6 years serving on Callaway’s Planning Board holding the positions of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and a general member.

“I’m out here to work for the people, I want to represent the people, I want to do what it takes to get Callaway back to where it needs to be. Let’s get it back up to 2020 and even further than that,” said Carl Sauls, the candidate for Mayor.

Sauls says he wants Callaway residents to be proud of their home. He also says he was inspired to run for mayor by his wife who passed away.