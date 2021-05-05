Caring and Sharing has increased their financial aid to assist residents of Walton Co.

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — Caring and Sharing in South Walton has been around for 30 years, and they now want to provide more for their community in need.

Caring and Sharing is more than just a food distribution point for families. They told News 13 since COVID-19, their financial aid programs have gone up 850 percent.

“We also provide financial assistance, so we help with utilities, we help with past due rent once a year,” Director of Outreach Emily Proctor said. “We can help with prescriptions if people have prescriptions they cannot pay for.”

Proctor explained a few reasons how Caring and Sharing helps make ends meet for both south and northern Walton residents who are struggling with homelessness, escaping domestic violence and seeking health care or food.

“We are going to do anything we can to help them so they are not just a number, they are not just a need,” Proctor said.

She said she and the staff saw more clients needing assistance once COVID-19 hit, so the organization expanded its services north of the bay.

They additionally added rent aid to their services.

“This year we became a United Way partner for the first time,” she said.

Recently, Caring and Sharing is eligible to apply for federal grants to keep up with the over 300 families they support monthly.

“We are going to keep working with them until we help them figure out what’s going on,” Proctor said.

There are many ways to help out Caring and Sharing in South Walton. If you are interested, you can drop off donations right at their Santa Rosa Beach location.