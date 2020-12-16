CARES Act Town Hall events continue in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’ve suffered a financial impact from COVID-19, funding is available to help you get back on your feet. Rebuild Bay County and Bay District Schools continue to host “CARES Act” Town Halls.

The CARES Act funding can be used to help with child care, elder care, rent, mortgage, and utilities.

Applications for funding assistance are due December 20.

Rebuild Bay said all funds should be dispersed by Tuesday of next week.

While you can fill out the app on your own, the town hall’s help to put a second set of eyes on your application.

“You can access the CARES application on our website, they also need to show proof of Bay County residence, they need to show proof of loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19,” said Donna Pilson, the Executive Director of Rebuild Bay.

The next town hall is Wednesday at the Bay High School Cafeteria. It will begin at 3:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m.