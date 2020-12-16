CARES Act Town Hall events continue in Bay County

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’ve suffered a financial impact from COVID-19, funding is available to help you get back on your feet. Rebuild Bay County and Bay District Schools continue to host “CARES Act” Town Halls.

The CARES Act funding can be used to help with child care, elder care, rent, mortgage, and utilities.

Applications for funding assistance are due December 20.

Rebuild Bay said all funds should be dispersed by Tuesday of next week.

While you can fill out the app on your own, the town hall’s help to put a second set of eyes on your application.

“You can access the CARES application on our website, they also need to show proof of Bay County residence, they need to show proof of loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19,” said Donna Pilson, the Executive Director of Rebuild Bay.

The next town hall is Wednesday at the Bay High School Cafeteria. It will begin at 3:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Callaway Elementary digs up time capsule

Not So Silent Night in store for Floriopolis

Sunland Employee dies after working 85 days straight

More Sea Turtles at Gulf World

Historic bell stolen from Panama City Garden Club

More Local News

Don't Miss