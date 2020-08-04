CARES act brings more money for local housing assistance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — About $500 thousand is coming to Bay County to support residents struggling with housing, as many continue to deal with the financial burdens of COVID-19.

The funding is coming through the CARES act as emergency housing assistance for residents, through local housing assistance programs.

The money can be used for things like mortgage payments, rental assistance, foreclosure or eviction prevention, emergency repairs, insurance deductibles, security deposits, utility deposits, and homeownership counseling.

Bay County commissioner, Tommy Hamm, said it will be available through Panama City’s State Housing Initiative Partnership, or “SHIP” program.

He said the funds should help provide quick relief for struggling households.

“It wouldn’t be a long, drawn-out process, especially if you’re on the brink of getting foreclosed or evicted, time can be of the essence,” Hamm said. “So it’s set up to where it can move quick for people who need it.”

Residents interested in applying for this funding can find more information by clicking here, or calling the Panama City Community Development department at 850-872-7230.