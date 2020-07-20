Carefree Florida summers a thing of past; 5K die from virus

Melissa Larsen, left, Alexa Larsen, and Clara Bai-Lee wear masks on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, Sunday, July 19, 2020. As coronavirus cases skyrocket, daily life is looking very different in the Sunshine State, where many popular beaches are shuttered, residents and tourists can be fined for not wearing masks and bars across the state aren’t allowed to pour liquor. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — As coronavirus cases skyrocket, daily life is looking very different in the Sunshine State, where many popular beaches are shuttered, residents and tourists can be fined for not wearing masks and bars across the state aren’t allowed to pour liquor to toast the carefree days of summer.

On Sunday, the state reported more than 12,478 new confirmed cases of the virus and 87 additional deaths. Overall, there have been nearly 350,047 cases resulting in more than 5,000 deaths.

Experts warn the death toll will continue to spike unless the state takes more drastic measures to stop the spread.