CareerSource Gulf Coast offers scholarship to Haney’s pipefitter students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new scholarship could pave the way for more students to enter the trade workforce.

CareerSource Gulf Coast is working very closely with Haney Technical Center to make school possible for all students.

Analysts predict that more than 3 million skilled trade jobs will remain open by the year 2028. At Haney Technical Center, the industrial pipefitter program is just one of these high demand programs, and now there’s actually additional funding offered to these students who qualify.

The opportunity was made possible by a state grant based on demand in the area.

Haney student, Robert Davidson, graduates the pipefitter program on October 29th tells us he already sees a demand for skilled workers.

“America needs skilled workers right now, its short. Very short,” said Davidson.

“But nobody’s building homes, you can have 100 lawyers and not one can build a house, so these people are starting to make a lot more money because they’re in need,” said Davidson.

Director of Communications with CareerSource Gulf Coast, Brittany Rock, said this six-month program is seeing an increase in student enrollment since it opened last year.

“We’re really focusing on this program because we were able to secure some funding for it because it’s such an in-demand occupation for our area. And it is one of the newest programs here at Haney Technical Center,” said Rock.

The scholarship can be combined with additional funding.

“We do want them to know that it is stackable on any other financial aid they may be receiving. Whether that be financial aid or florida prepaid. This will cover their full tuition and all the supplies they would need for this program,” said Rock.

Registration for this program as well as several others opens on Monday, October 7th with classes beginning on Tuesday, October 15th.

