CareerSource Gulf Coast hosting food distribution for those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — CareerSource Gulf Coast will be giving away food to families in need Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 625 Highway 231 in Panama City.

CareerSource says they partnered with Gulf Power and Feeding the Gulf Coast to offer 20,000 pounds of food to families.

Volunteers from CareerSource and A Hand Up International will be there to help distribute the food, but they say no human contact will be required.

The food will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis to those in need.