CareerSource Gulf Coast helping displaced GKN employees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–When GKN Aerospace opened their doors in Bay County, they promised to create 170 high paying jobs. But now they’re shutting down, displacing 63 skilled-workers and leaving many others wondering ‘what’s next?’ for these employees.

But on Tuesday, GKN Aerospace Media and Communications Manager, Wesley Bates, informed News 13 that their now displaced employees are top priority.

“We’re working with our employees over the coming months to provide an assistance program along with contacting the state’s workforce development center and our partners at CareerSource Florida to help them in this transition,” Bates said.

Shortly after, CareerSource Gulf Coast launched their rapid recovery response.

“The next day we had staff on site at GKN to work with the employees. So we make them aware of the benefits that they’re entitled to whether that’s unemployment assistance or reemployment assistance and training programs that they’re eligible for,” said Kimberly Bodine, Executive Director for CareerSource Gulf Coast.

Bodine says local employers are already showing interest.

“We’ve already been contacted by more than 10 employers with very comparable pay and benefit packages who are very interested in the GKN employees,” Bodine said.

CareerSource says they are considering holding job fairs over the next few months. The work-board already held one this week. And they say the job market looks promising.

“We have had over the past couple of days, a job fair for oceaneering out at the port. We contacted the technicians that we placed at GKN to make sure that they were aware of that,” Bodine said.

CareerSource helped to place 22 workers at GKN. They say their goal is to aid in the re-employment process while keeping these skilled workers in Bay County.