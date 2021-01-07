CareerSource Gulf Coast expects 2021 employment rates to rise again soon

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Many people who lost jobs during the pandemic are still looking for work.

“It’s really hard to project what we are going to see,” said CareerSource Gulf Coast Director of Communications Brittany Rock.

Rock said 2020 started with record low unemployment rates and after COVID-19 infected the job market, those rates began to climb again hitting over 13% of those unemployed. But Rock has hope for the year 2021.

“Aside from having to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael and a pandemic, there are some natural trends that we do have here in our local economy just being tourism-based,” said Rock. “So with our hospitality and our accommodations we start to see that peak in the summer.”

She expects to see those trends reflected this year, and for employment rates to continue to grow and subsequently see unemployment rates decrease.

“A few things impact that of course, as you know, as people do get the vaccine they will have that confidence to go back into the workforce,” Rock said.

The top industries Rock expects to see job growth is in food service, recreation and transportation.

“We do expect to see those industries along with healthcare to continue to have employment opportunities,” She said.

CareerSource Gulf Coast is hosting a career fair virtually online on February 4. Rock said this will not be industry-specific, and all who are interested are welcome to register. You can visit their website for more registration information.