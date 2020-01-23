CareerSource Chipola working to keep skilled workers in the region

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Hurricane Michael’s impacts are still being felt, especially when it comes to unemployment and the struggle to fill positions. CareerSource Chipola is trying to help.



Last summer, CareerSource launched ‘Chipola Works!’, a program aimed at encouraging people to work locally.​



“When we looked at what was going on in the region, we realized we had a lot of people that were leaving the region to go work in other places and then coming back here at night,” said Richard Williams, the Executive Director of CareerSource Chipola.



The programs goal is to keep skilled workers in the area and not have people take their skills elsewhere. Often many residents in the Chipola region travel to the coast or to Tallahassee for employment. Chipola Works! is working to attract residents to local opportunities.



Williams says they showcase a variety of positions. Some may be entry-level and some may even require a master’s degree.​



“We might help them with their interview skills but then we also look at the jobs we know that are available and we try to match them up with that job,” Williams said.​



CareerSource Chipola has helped over 600 individuals since launching the campaign.​ The program also helps local employers.​

“We’ve got construction companies that need workers and can’t find them. Well if they can’t find the workers then they can’t do the building and the reconstruction that we need in this region,” Williams said.​



Those working with CareerSource Chipola describe the center as a great place to find employment.



“They’ve always helped us out with having a landing zone to come and help process people or direct people as well so we couldn’t do it without them,”​ said Amy Gardiner with Personnel Resources.



Those in need of a job can either reach out to CareerSource Chipola online, or contact them directly.​



To learn more about Chipola Works!, visit https://chipolaworks.careersourcechipola.com/ or www.employflorida.com.