Career Source Gulf Coast feeds over 300 families with 20,000 pounds of food

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Cars were lined for hours in the Panama City Mall parking lot Thursday morning, waiting for 20,000 pounds of food to be distributed.

Career Source Gulf Coast organized the food distribution for those experiencing food insecurity during COVID-19.

Gulf Coast Workforce Services Director Maria Goodwin said they were striving to feed over 300 families with 30 pounds of food each.

That included a cart full of fresh vegetables, meat, canned goods and some sweets.

Goodwin said they want to support basic needs, especially during the holidays.

“It is one of those essential things that everyone needs in their life,” Goodwin said. “Here at Career Source Gulf Coast, we just know that it’s just something that is in need because we see our customers coming in, those that are unemployed and looking for more hours for work. So we know that it is part of serving our customers on the employment side, they need to have some of those essential needs met first.”

Goodwin said this is the first year they are supporting those in need with food distributions.

“This is really the first time that I am aware of the career source gulf coast in our Bay County location that we have been doing food distributions, but it has been something, an ongoing part of our services over the last few months,” Goodwin said. “We still see the need for it, so we are going to continue to do it as long as our community has the need.”