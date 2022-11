BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bicyclist was struck by a car shortly before 8 o’clock this evening in Bay County.

The accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 231 just south of Game Farm Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bicycle was traveling southwest along Highway 231 with no lights on the bike.

The bicyclist was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and is currently in stable condition.

The southbound lanes of Highway 231 have been reopened.