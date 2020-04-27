Car stolen with baby inside; WCSO locates child safely

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A one-year old baby was found safely after deputies say it was inside a stolen vehicle.

Around 3:20 this afternoon, the Crestview Police Department informed the Walton County Sheriff’s office of a vehicle that had been stolen from behind a Tom Thumb gas station.

The officers say the one-year-old was inside the car when it was stolen.

The driver was reportedly seen traveling east on Interstate 10.

Walton County Deputies located the vehicle at the Raceway Gas Station in Mossy Head within 10 minutes of the call.

The child was located unharmed, and the parents were notified and responded to the scene.

The suspect, Sabrina Livingston, 26, was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail.