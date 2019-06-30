Car plunges into water, occupants facing charges

GULF COUNTY, Fla.– A late night accident ends with one vehicle in the water and two occupants on the run.

In Gulf County, the driver of a Porsche Cayenne failed to slow down while making a turn and ended up going off a nearby boat ramp and into the water.

It happened at the Indian Pass boat ramp just off of State Road 30B before midnight Saturday night.

Both people in the car were rescued and brought to shore by witnesses to the crash.

They were not injured and witnesses said the two people fled the scene before officers arrived. They were found hours later by a Gulf County deputy.

The two now face charges of careless driving and failure to report a crash. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.