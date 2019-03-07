Car Kicker Caught After Causing Damage for Four Years

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. - The other shoe has dropped on a criminal and now, he is behind bars. This Walton County criminal has been on the run for four years. He was caught thanks to some good old fashion detective work.

This past weekend, Walton County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of criminal mischief, which led to the arrest of Seth Aaron Snowden, 39, of Miramar Beach.

Initial reports were that several vehicles were intentionally and maliciously damaged. One of the cars damaged had a clear print of an "Adidas" tennis shoe logo. Snowden showed deputies his pair of adidas shoes which matched the damaged cars. Then, he admitted to kicking car for the past three to four years.

Snowden told investigators, he did have a motive.

"He takes out his aggression and if he doesn't do this it boils up. So, you know, obviously it's not an excuse to damage people's property and cause extensive damage to vehicles that people need to drive to work and things like that. We are glad that he's in a place where maybe he can get some help," said Corey Dobridnia, Walton County Sheriff's Office, Public Information Officer.

Walton County Investigators say this put to rest more than 40 individual cases. Snowden is being charged with three felony counts of mischief and three more of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

