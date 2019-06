DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla.– With wet weather inland, slick conditions on the road were common Saturday afternoon.

Police in Defuniak Springs responded to the area of Walton Road earlier Saturday and arrived to a truck completely overturned.

Reports said the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet roadway and quickly drove into the shoulder and flipped over.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident.

Officials urge drivers to use caution on the roadways, especially when they are still slick from rain.