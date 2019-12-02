Car crash sparks explosion and structure fire in Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Crews worked to put out a fire around 1 a.m. Monday, right off of East Business Highway 98 and 5th Avenue in Parker.

Parker Police Department, Springfield Fire Rescue and Callaway Fire Department were all present, helping fight the flames.



Officials confirm a driver was turning off of 98 onto Pitts Avenue. The driver failed to slow down or stop, driving over logs in the road and crashing into a parked pickup truck.



It sparked an explosion one responding officer said he could hear from his neighboring home.



The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.