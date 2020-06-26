Car crash sends three to the hospital with serious injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Traffic Homicide Investigation is underway after three people were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries following a wreck on Hwy 231.

The Panama City Police Department released the following information on Friday:

On June 26, three individuals were taken to an area hospital after a Dodge Ram 2500 crashed into them while sitting at a red light.

The three people were inside a red Kia SUV headed northbound on Hwy 231 when the truck rear-ended them. One of the individuals hospitalized is a minor.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the PCPD initiated a Traffic Homicide Investigation. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have currently been filed.

The Panama City Police Department said DBI Services Inc. (a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) maintenance contractor) assisted with traffic control and allowed the officers to focus on the investigation.

Anyone having information on this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department, 850- 872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers 850-785-TIPS.