WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after several car burglaries were reported in Santa Rosa Beach.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to the area of Ridge Road just after 4 a.m. after a report of a car burglary.

The burglaries were reported on Walnut Street, Acacia Street Woodland Drive, Jane Circle, and Ridge Road in Santa Rosa Beach.

Deputies blocked the exit to the neighborhood and found the suspect hiding behind a home, according to their Facebook post.

The second suspect was tracked and arrested in the wooded area south of Moll Drive in Santa Rosa Beach.

Both suspects are believed to be from Okaloosa County.

WCSO said they took more than a dozen reports of vehicle burglaries in the area. All the vehicles were unlocked.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.