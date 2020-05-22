Captain with Panama City Police Dept. reflects on active shooter incident two years later

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been two years since law enforcement agencies across Bay County responded to an active shooter situation at the Briarwood Apartments complex in Panama City.

The Panama City Police Department was just one of many agencies on the scene.

Captain John Moore recalls arriving at the south end of Beck Avenue to assist with efforts, only to find two women trying to flee the scene and in need of shelter.

It was at that moment that Captain Moore, a lieutenant at the time, shielded the two women. He provided them with cover so they could escape.

Reflecting back on the day, two years later, he says he’s proud of the law enforcement community in our area.

“The fact that these men and women get up every day and they go to work and they’re just out there trying to make the community safer. And when incidents like this happen, there are literally bullets flying at them and they don’t turn around and run. They actually run into the danger to try and save the people who are stuck in there,” said Captain Moore.

Captain Moore says the Panama City Police Department is grateful for a community that supports them and rallies behind them, especially after that day in May 2018.