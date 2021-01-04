Cape San Blas residents dive into 2021 with their long-standing Polar Plunge tradition

GULF COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Cape San Blas residents started the new year with a chilling tradition with their fifth annual Polar Plunge.

With temperatures in the 50’s Sunday, residents were not scared to jump into the gulf. Folks still dressed in swimsuits to dive into the new year.

“Five years ago, I got this crazy idea to do the first annual Cape San Blas Polar Bear Plunge,” said Greg Matney, the owner of Scallop Cove. “And we have done it every year on New Year’s day since, even a couple of months after a category 5 hurricane.”

Matney said this polar plunge typically takes place right on New Year’s day, but it was postponed until Sunday due to inclement weather.

“It is 50, 51, Something like that,” said Matney. “The water is high 60’s. So it will feel good to get in there.”

South Gulf County Fire Chief Vince Bishop said with the added breeze, it feels just that much colder.

“You’re a little bit chilly when you first get out,” said Matney.

“It was awesome! It was a little cold, but it was actually warmer than the air,” said Resident Penny Easton. “It was a good way to get rid of the old and bring in the new.”

Many residents participate in this tradition every year.

“You sit there and say I’m not getting out. It is colder in the air. Jump out and grab a towel and wrap up and grab something warm to drink,” said Bishop and Matney.

Matney said he hopes 2021 brings along health, happiness, and the safety and comfort of having group gatherings once again.

“We are a tight-knit community out here, and we like to get together and celebrate any event,” he said. “I think it is really just a great way to wash off the old year and start out fresh with the new year. Especially last year, 2020.”

Although rather chilly, Matney said all are welcome to join in this polar plunge tradition next year.